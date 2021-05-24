$98 million dollars going to Illinois 17th District colleges as part of American Rescue Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Millions of dollars in relief funding is coming to local colleges as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Rep. Cheri Bustos says $98 million will be dispersed to campuses in Illinois’ 17th District.

The money is intended to help colleges recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 and to allow them to continue serving their students.

Half of the funding will also be used for emergency cash assistance grants for struggling students.

“Broadly, that will help students who are facing hunger because we have them, who are facing homelessness because we have them, and just tremendous hardships due to what we’ve all lived through as a nation and as a world,” Bustos said.

Overall, the American Rescue Plan will provide $36 billion dollars to nearly 3,500 colleges and universities.

Bradley University will receive $11,083,484 and Illinois Central College will receive $14,378,374.