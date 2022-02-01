98% of McLean County hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 269 new cases today, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 47,049.

At this time, 1,643 individuals are isolated at home, while 45,040 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 27 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 98% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 38.

There have been 339 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 833,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.8% through Jan. 31.