99% of hospital beds in use in McLean County, 96% of ICU beds full

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department is reporting 1,618 new cases since Friday, Jan. 14, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 41,493:

At this time, 3,329 individuals are isolated at home, and 37,779 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 59 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, and 99% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 62.

There have been 326 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This number includes six additional COVID-related deaths.

More than 768,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 13.5% through Jan. 17.