99% of McLean County hospital beds in use, ICU beds 96% full

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 84 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 26,902.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 43.

At this time, 1,059 individuals are isolated at home, and 25,521 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 28 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There have been 294 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 651,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.4% through Dec. 13.