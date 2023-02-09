Kristen Delbo of Catering Peoria joined us in the kitchen to discuss the 9th Annual Food Fight Event; hosted by the Neighborhood House. She also made us a delicious salad. Check out our interview to see just how it’s made.



The Food Fight competition will be held at the Par-a-Dice Hotel & Casino on Thursday, February 23rd from 5:30 PM until 9:00 PM. Regular tickets are $125, whereas the new Luxury Tasting tickets are $175. Money raised by the Food Fight competition helps support the efforts of the Neighborhood House, as they provide essential nutritional needs to children and seniors. For more information, or to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.