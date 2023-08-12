PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Devereaux Hubbard II Foundation partnered with the Bleeding & Clotting Disorders Institute to hold the 9th annual Run, Walk, Trot 2 Stop Blood Clots 5k.

Participants had the choice to either run, walk, or trot a 5k, or they could do a 1k walk.

The foundation’s vice president, Kristie Hubbard, stressed the importance of looking out for signs of clotting and being your body’s own advocate.

“One of the reasons that people are still developing clots and dying from clots is that they’re not getting tested for blood clots,” said Hubbard. “And it’s one of the things where in the emergency room, they won’t think to do, that you have to ask. So you have to be your own best advocate for your body.”

She said those on birth control, those who smoke, and those on chemotherapy are more prone to developing blood clots.