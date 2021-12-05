Metamora holds its 9th annual Village Christmas

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Christmas tradition in Metamora is filling the village square with joy yet again this year.

“Everybody looks forward to it every year. It’s something that they put on their calendar that they are going to do every year,” said Powers.

It’s the 9th annual Village Christmas and the organizer, Angie Powers said 19 small businesses participate but there’s more to do than just shop.

“It’s always the first Sunday in December its a fun event for the kids we have lots of fun crafts, food pop corn, its just a fun time,” said Powers.

She said her favorite part is seeing the kids enjoy their time at the market.

“I just love seeing all the kids they are always dressed up super cute,” said Powers.

Like many others 8-year-old Maya Schierier showed up in her Christmas outfit too. She said going to the market is a tradition in her family.

“Basically every year at least what I can remember. We decorated cookies, went to the library and went to the courthouse listened to the choir sing Christmas songs,” said Schierier.

It’s even a tradition for the Metamora Fire Chief, Mike Sluga. He said it’s nice to see the community back out again for the pandemic.

“The firemen we do the smores and the hot chocolate. COVID has put quite a damper on everyone’s activities and its nice to see people come out… interact and do things. It’s time,” said Sluga.