Peoria’s coroner calls car falling on Kingston Mines man an ‘unfortunate accident’

KINGSTON MINES, Ill. (WMBD)– A Kingston Mines man is dead after what the Peoria County Coroner is calling an ‘unfortunate accident.’

Shortly after 1:00 p.m, a man in his 40’s was working on a car using a jack outside of his home. Coroner Jamie Harwood says when his wife returned home, their son noticed the car had fallen on top of him.

Bystanders jacked the car up to retrieve the man as first responders arrived at the scene. No foul play is expected.

No name has been released until all family members have been notified.

This story will be updated.