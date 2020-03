TAZEWELL, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County voters took to the polls Tuesday to vote for a new auditor and district two board.

Republicans William Hauter, Gren Sinn, Carroll Imig, and Mindy Darcy will be district two county board members.

William E.Hauter- 22.2%

Greg Sinn- 21.9%

Carroll Imig- 20.5%

Mindy Darcy- 20.2%

Republican Brett Grimm succeeds Shelly Hranka with roughly 63% of votes for the county auditor.