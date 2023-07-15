PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple Fire Crews responded to a fire at the WestCox building in Peru Friday.

According to Peru Fire Chief Jeff King, the report of the fire came in at 8:19 p.m. The first fire crews on the scene entered the building and evacuated businesses that were still open at the time.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended fire behind the building.

Seven police units arrived on the scene to block traffic on Route 6 for fire crews during this incident. The route was reopened at approximately 10:55 p.m.

“I would like to thank Peru Police, EMS, public works, IVRD and all the fire departments, police departments and EMS that responded to this fire,” King said. “With all of your help, this fire could have been worse and have lost the entire building.”