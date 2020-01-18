A 20-year-old man dies in crash, driver cited for DUI

PEORIA, Ill.– A 20-year-old Chillicothe man is dead after being involved in a crash Friday night.

At around 11:40 p.m. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 19900 block of Centerville Road for reports of a two-person UTV off-road vehicle rollover. The Sheriff said the vehicle was occupied by two males when it was traveling across a farm field.

The driver, 28-year-old Micheal R. Ladd of Chillicothe lost control of the vehicle and rolled. The UTV was located in a field 200 yards east of Centerville Road. Ladd was transported to OSF because of his injuries.

The victim was found dead at the scene and his name will be released later, pending family notification.

An investigation determined alcohol played a factor in the crash and Ladd was cited for aggravated DUI, accident, death and reckless operation of all-terrain vehicles.

As of Saturday morning, Ladd remains in the hospital for treatment.