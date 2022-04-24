PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Multiple Sclerosis Society held their annual Walk M.S at the Junction City Shopping Center.

The event comes after being inactive for two years because of COVID-19.

Coordinators said multiple sclerosis (M.S.) may not be a disease that many know about, but it’s a disease that affects more people than many realize.

“We have 20,000 residents of Illinois that suffer from this awful disease,” said Brian Gorsich, the National M.S Society Board of Trustees and Community Council Chair.

He said they’ve been doing Walk M.S. for about three decades to bring awareness to the illness.

“It’s a day of celebration just to get our M.S. community together and have the community come out and show support,” said Gorsich.

One Peoria man, Steve Roach said he is walking to support his sister who has M.S.

“We always come out to support her, her family will be here, I will be here, and we will be doing the walk as it sprinkles perhaps,” said Roach.

He said although she is now in a wheelchair due to the disease, she still has an energetic spirit.

“She remains active in the community despite the fact that she’s not able to walk,” said Roach.

Members of the organization said money donated will provide services and fund research to help treat and hopefully find a cure for M.S.