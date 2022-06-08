WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular West Peoria 4th of July Parade is back this summer for a milestone year.

The annual celebration began in 1970, so 2020 would have been its 50th year. However, the pandemic ruined those plans. City leaders again decided to cancel the parade in 2021, also due to COVID-19.

This summer will finally be the city’s 50th parade.

Mayor James Dillon said the yearly celebration is “a big deal for a small town.”

“It’s always very well attended,” Dillon said. “You’ll see people actually put their chairs out the night before along the parade route.”

It has become a family tradition, Dillon said, and has brought a small community closer together.

“The nice thing is, families that lived here when it started will actually come back and camp out in the front yard of their old houses,” he said. “So the new people have gotten to know the old people. So it’s a day of celebration in West Peoria, where they come and spend the day.”

Originally, the parade was started by the Scouts.

“The Scouts are still up towards the front of the parade,” he said. “We try to keep the Scouts and the veterans up toward the front, where they belong.”

The parade will take place on Monday, July 4, rain or shine, at 10 a.m.

Dillon said the parade starts when the West Peoria Fire Department blows its whistle. For the first time, the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria will give a blessing before the parade.

“We hope for a beautiful day,” Dillon said. “We’re looking forward to it and looking forward to a big crowd.”