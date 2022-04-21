PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department gave a bittersweet goodbye Thursday at Fire Station 4 on Peoria’s South Side.

The department plans to close its doors in the coming weeks and build a new location on the corner of Howett and Western. Despite those plans, Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the SW Jefferson location holds a lot of memories.

“This is the oldest fire station in the city, and this is the oldest neighborhood,” Sollberger said.

He said the location is a staple in the department.

“When you were very young in your career, you fought like all get out to try to work down at this fire station,” he said.

Sollberger knew the impact the station had on himself, the community, and the fire department.

“I’m a third-generation firefighter,” he said. “I’m proud to say that. My grandfather worked here. My dad worked here.”

Firefighters new and old shared stories Thursday at their old stomping ground. One of those retired firefighters in attendance was Sollberger’s father, Robert Sollberger.

“The stories that come out of this neighborhood will never be matched,” Robert Sollberger said. “This is kind of like Vegas. What happened at the 4s stays at the 4s.”

Previous employees flooded the garage, along with old neighbors. Sean Jones used to live across the street.

“I grew up climbing all over the trucks, up and down the poles,” Jones said. “Everybody was family.”

Jones’s brother, Ricky, used to barbeque outside and feed the firefighters. After he died, the crew honored him with a plaque and memorial garden outside the station.

“This station was part of the neighborhood,” said Robert Sollberger. “The neighborhood made this station.”