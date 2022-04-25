PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday will be the first Greater Peoria Honor Flight since October of 2019 due to COVID-19, and in preparation, WMBD is highlighting the event by explaining what it is.

What is the Honor Flight?

The Honor Flight is an event hosted by a non-profit of the same name. The organization gives all-expenses-paid trips to those who served during the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam eras, so they can visit the memorials honoring their service and sacrifice.

How did the Honor Flight come to be?

Earl Morse, a physician assistant, and retired Air Force captain, developed the Honor Flight program. In May 2004, Earl was working at a VA clinic in Ohio when the World War II Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C., according to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight website.

Along with being a physician assistant, Morse was also a private pilot and a member of one of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s best aero clubs located in Dayton, OH.

Morse continually asked his veteran patients if they planned to visit the memorial. These 80-year-old heroes were unable to make the journey by themselves because they were not financially or physically capable.

In response, Morse asked one of his World War II veterans patients if he would be able to fly him out to the memorial in Washington, D.C. free of charge, in December 2004. The veteran broke down in tears and explained that he would not have a chance to see his memorial otherwise at his age, and graciously accepted the offer.

A week later, Morse asked the same question to a second World War II veteran, who also cried and enthusiastically accepted the trip. Morse realized that many veterans would feel the same way.

Therefore, he started looking for other pilots’ help to bring these dreams to life. His request had two main conditions:

Veterans pay nothing. Pilots would have to cover the entire cost of aircraft rental ($600 to $1,200 per day)

The pilots would escort the veterans around Washington, D.C., for the entire day

A total of 11 pilots volunteered their services, and in 2005, the first Honor Flight was born. Six small planes flew 12 veterans to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Since then, the mission of the Honor Flight Network has been to honor veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and intermediary operations. The nonprofit also makes exceptions for more recent service eras in special cases like terminal illnesses

How many veterans have been on the flight?

About 250,000 veterans have been able to make the two-day trip to Washington for free. It often begins with a celebratory send-off at their local airport, including a presentation of the colors, and volunteers cheering and waving flags.

The last honor flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their war memorials, was canceled in October 2019 due to COVID-19.

There are now flights set for April 28 and June 2, and more for the fall.

Thursday, WMBD’s Shelbey Roberts will head to Washington, D.C. to cover the honorary event.