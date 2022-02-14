NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Early morning on February 13th, 2021 the Normal Fire Department and other local agencies responded to a derailed train, which closed several intersections within the town.

Another call later in the morning sent the fire department to battle a fire at the Spring Creek apartment complex, which destroyed twelve units.

“It was cold. The wind was blowing. That is an uphill battle for any fire scene,” said Normal Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Matt Swaney.

The next day debris from the derailed train caught fire with crews again heading out to the scene. Swaney said they couldn’t have done it without the help of other nearby agencies.

“They were able to bring us engines and manpower, help us run calls here in Normal while we handled the major incident, also respond on the main incidents as well,” said Swaney.

Illinois State University also played a role in keeping people safe during that weekend’s string of events.

“Our emergency management team brought together folks from around campus when we found out about the train derailment right here in Uptown Normal. That’s a big of a deal enough as it is, but that was right across the street our Waterson Towers residence halls,” said ISU Director of Media Relations Eric Jome.

The school’s dean of students even got involved by helping students impacted by the apartment complex fire.

“So, they did make contact with some of the students. Let them know about services that are available and things like that,” Said Jome.

Despite a high-response weekend, everyone involved stayed safe.

“Other than a lot of cold hands, and toes, and noses, there were no injuries reported at either incident, which is really a testament to the training that we have provided our personnel and our response agencies that came in to help us.

Jome said the university coordinates with local agencies and practices drills every year to stay ready for events like that weekend in 2021.