PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The federal government allocated roughly $30 million in its budget for harm reduction as the country faces an increase in overdose deaths.

JOLT Harm Reduction in Peoria is one organization that can apply for some of that grant money.

The Program Director, Chris Schaffner, said the funding would help the non-profit supply naloxone, a drug that can reverse an overdose. It could also help supply “safe using” tools, like clean needles, smoking kits, and fentanyl test strips.

Schaffner said these tools are vital to not only saving lives but stopping the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C, not to mention COVID-19.

“I know there’s controversy around that. I know a lot of people think we’re just encouraging drug use,” Schaffner said. “But those strategies are proven to be effective in reducing the risk of communicable diseases being spread among that population. So not only does it protect the individual who’s using, it protects the greater community.”

Schaffner said providing safe use practices does not exacerbate the drug use problem in Peoria or the nation. He said regardless, “the drug problem is occurring. Period.” He said because there’s so much fear of punishment, many do not reach out for help for substance abuse disorder.

“There’s data around the world from harm reduction programs that show that people who engage in services in harm reduction programs are actually five times more likely to enter treatment of their own volition,” Schaffner said. “There’s something to be said about non-coercive self-determination.”

Republican pundits saw this initiative as the government giving drug users drug paraphernalia. The phrase trended on Twitter Tuesday, including this Tweet from Republican Senator Ted Cruz: “Biden crime policy: Crack pipes for all. What could go wrong?”

The White House has refuted such statements, saying crack pipes are not included in what’s called “safe smoking kits.”

“They were never a part of the kit; it was inaccurate reporting. And we wanted to put out information to make that clear,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a Wednesday press briefing.

Supplies that could be provided can be found here, provided by Harm Reduction International.

JOLT provides free Narcan to the public, which Schaffner said is a big reason overdose deaths have dropped in Peoria.

“We saw a 50% decrease in fatal overdoses over the last 12 months here in Peoria,” he said. “If that’s not an argument for the validation or validity of these services, I don’t know what is.”

Schaffner said the grant may be a long shot for JOLT Harm Reduction, but could help with the cost of its life-saving supplies.