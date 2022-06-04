PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 182nd Airlift Wing and The Illinois Air National Guard held its Change of Commander ceremony at the Airlift Wing, Saturday.

The ceremony is a military tradition that allows the formal witnessing of a command change from one officer to another.

Families and friends of the commanders from all over came out in support and hundreds of airmen lined up to salute.

Peoria native Colonel Daniel McDonough was promoted from commander of 182nd Airlift to Assistant Adjutant General of Illinois Air National Guard in Springfield.

Major General Peter Nezamis relieving his duties to Colonel McDonough.

Colonel Rusty Ballard, who was the Commander of 182nd Operations Group, is now taking over as the Commander of 182nd Airlift.

Colonel McDonough relieved his duties to Colonel Ballard.

Now known as Major General McDonough said although it’s bittersweet to leave Peoria, he’s happy to turn his airlift duties over to Colonel Ballard.

“Colonel Ballard is one of the smartest guys I know,” McDonough said. “He runs an amazing organization his organizational skills are ten times what mines are so he’ll do an amazing job at the wing.”

He said while his superiors believe he’s prepared for his new state-level position, he said it will be an ominous task that he’s ready to learn.