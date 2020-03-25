A community wide scavenger hunt almost everyone can ‘bear’

LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A central Illinois city is challenging it’s youngest residents, to a special kind of scavenger hunt.

It’s time for self isolation and self quarantining, but lets face it, after the kids are done with their online classes they get bored. Leaving it up to the parents to come up with activities to keep them occupied. Luckily for them, and you, Le Roy Mayor Steve Dean is helping them out by allowing them to join in on a treasure hunt. But instead of buried gold, they’re looking pigs, and geese and bears!

“We are just a little on the crazy side and we like to have fun,” said Mayor Dean.

He is asking the community to, secretively put any stuffed animals they may have in their windows. It’s called the 100 bear hunt, and it instructs families load up in the car and go all around town looking to see if they can find all 100.

“It shows a lot of solidarity during these trying times,” said Christian Bargmann. “Everybody is trying to band together to help each other, and with the kids being out of school and off their routine, this helps.

WMBD went searching and couldn’t find all 100, but the other hunters in town are off to a great start. Mayor Dean says the prize is bringing everyone together at a time when we’re physically far apart.

“In my mind, the role of a Mayor in a town the size of Le Roy is to be the chief cheerleader for the community,” said Mayor Dean. “This is just one more way to get people involved and get people out and about.”

He says he plans to have more community wide exercises in the future.