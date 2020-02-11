Crash involving Peoria Police officer blocks traffic at Sterling, Bainter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash Tuesday morning at Sterling Ave and Bainter Ln in Peoria briefly shut down traffic in all directions and led to two injuries.

The three-vehicle crash included a Peoria Police Department cruiser.

Officer Amy Dotson says the officer was responding to an intrusion alarm about 7:30 a.m. when a vehicle turned off Bainter in the cruiser’s path. The unnamed officer was transported to a local hospital with what were described as serious injuries. Another driver had to be extricated from their vehicle and was also transported.

No injuries were reported from the third vehicle.

Multiple emergency responders were on the scene. Dotson expects the intersection to remain partially blocked for hours while the reconstruction of the crash is conducted.

Sterling closed at Bainter and reopened at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.