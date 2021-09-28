A decade behind bars: The sentence for a Washington man who attempted to engage in sexual activity with a minor

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 21-year-old Washington man will spend the next 10 years of his life behind bars.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Thomas R. Alt, a 21-year-old Washington man, was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release for attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

Alt was found guilty on May 5, following a jury trial, where the United States presented evidence to establish that Aly used Grindr, a mobile application, to arrange to meet a person he believed to be a 15-year-old, for sexual activity.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Division, Illinois State Police (ISP), Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peoria Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG), investigated the case.

“Today’s sentencing effectively ends Alt’s ability to sexually exploit children and underscores the FBI’s commitment to keeping our children safe by going after those who seek to exploit their innocence online,” said David Nanz, the FBI Special Agent in charge. “The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will aggressively investigate where persons prey on our children.”

The case against Alt was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

