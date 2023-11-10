EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WMBD) — An Illinois woman died after a crash on northbound Interstate 69 south in Walton Township on Wednesday morning.

According to an Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 70-year-old Normandie Lyon of Pontiac was pronounced dead at the scene.

Normandie’s daughter, Megan Lyon, said her family was devastated by the loss.

“She was everyone to us as I’m an only child and my children have no other relatives as far as grandpas or grandmothers cousins uncles aunts, It was me, my mom and my two children who were extremely close,” she said.

She said one of her children is deployed on a Navy submarine, and needed to be informed by his chain of command.

“It’s already hard enough mentally on him being down there but now I couldn’t even be the one to tell him, I don’t know if he’s been told or if they will even get him home for the funeral,” Megan said.

Megan described her mother as a devoted grandmother and friend.

My mom was a devoted grandmother. My two children were very close to her. She was a devoted friend and Christ follower. She’d do anything for her friends or family or anyone for that matter. She was a missionary. She’s all we had and she will be sorely missed. Megan Lyon

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash at approximately 9:14 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows that a tractor trailer and a transport van were both traveling northbound on Interstate 69 when they collided.

Eaton County is part of the Lansing metropolitan area and is in south-central Michigan.

There were seven people in the van at the time of the crash, the condition of the other six occupants of the van, and the truck driver, is currently unknown.

This crash remains under investigation.