Dunlap High School classroom temporarily closes because of possible COVID-19 case

Local News

The principal stresses it is only a temporary closure of the impacted classroom, not the entire high school.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A letter sent out to Dunlap High School families Wednesday states one classroom within the high school will close because of a possible case of COVID-19.

According to the letter from Principal Scott Adreon, he stresses it is only a temporary closure of the classroom, not the entire high school. He said the classroom closed so custodians can thoroughly disinfect and deep clean the area.

The letter reads:

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News