Dunlap High School classroom temporarily closes because of possible COVID-19 case

The principal stresses it is only a temporary closure of the impacted classroom, not the entire high school.

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A letter sent out to Dunlap High School families Wednesday states one classroom within the high school will close because of a possible case of COVID-19.

According to the letter from Principal Scott Adreon, he stresses it is only a temporary closure of the classroom, not the entire high school. He said the classroom closed so custodians can thoroughly disinfect and deep clean the area.

The letter reads:

