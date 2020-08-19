Dunlap High School classroom temporarily closes because of possible COVID-19 case

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A letter sent out to Dunlap High School families Wednesday states one classroom within the high school will close because of a possible case of COVID-19.
According to the letter from Principal Scott Adreon, he stresses it is only a temporary closure of the classroom, not the entire high school. He said the classroom closed so custodians can thoroughly disinfect and deep clean the area.
The letter reads:
