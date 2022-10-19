The Phenomenal Phil Raso joined us today on Good Day Central Illinois to talk about an upcoming magic show. The annual magic show is put on by the Peoria Magician Assembly to honor the great Harry Houdini.



This year the family fun show is happening at Expo Gardens in Peoria on the Opera Stage House. That will be at 1601 W Northmoor Rd, Peoria, IL 61614. Join all the fun on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:00 PM. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, so don’t be late! Tickets are $10. The event is great for all ages. Kids twelve and under get in for FREE. That way, you can bring along the whole family. Visit peoriamagic.com for tickets to the show.



Check out the video to see if the Phenomenal Phil Raso can read our anchors’ minds.

