PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Amanda Seelye with Country Financial held her first “Better Together” Festival Saturday.

Seelye said the event was to bring the community together to have fun in the warm weather.

“I’ve wanted to do it just to let everyone know that I was here and involved in the community and available if they needed me and now its more of getting everyone together and remembering what’s important in life,” said Seelye, the coordinator.

The event featured a bounce house, a balloon artist, a dunk tank, and more.

She said the dunk tank was the only thing that cost money, and that the proceeds went towards the Honor Flight.

“I felt like with everything going on, Honor flight would be the best place to donate to and I also have a lot of clients who have served our country,” said Seelye.

She said she hopes to make the event annual.