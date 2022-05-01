PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One local organization is giving the public an inside look into the Hindu civilization.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh held a Hindu Darshana event at the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois on Sunday.

Leaders with the organization said the purpose was to provide an opportunity to deepen awareness of Hindu culture and contributions to society, creating an environment of harmonious coexistence while pursuing ‘Universal Oneness’.

The event was the start of a series of exhibitions that the organization is showing to honor their country.

Sunday’s exhibit, “Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization,” provided glimpses into Hindu Dharma, a way of life, and Hindu Civilization, including traditions, culture, contributions, and fun facts.

Dr. Mandar Pattekar, a member of the organization, said the exhibition also provided an opportunity for understanding on how Hinduism drives well with America’s belief of humanity.

“When you don’t know people you fear them so to remove fear and to share our ancient wisdom and brother hood with our philosophies , its very important,” said Dr. Pattekar.

He said also said he’s grateful to have received acceptance in the United States accepting them and said the organization does many service projects around Peoria.