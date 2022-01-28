A glimpse into the pandemic: University High School student creating a time capsule for future generations

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A University High School junior in Normal is working to put together a time capsule, with the goal of giving future generations a glimpse into life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Twin-Cities.

Sirihaasa Nallamothu said she got the idea while learning about the 1918 influenza pandemic in history class, which she said was summed up in two paragraphs.

Nallamothu said she didn’t want the experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic to be glossed over for future generations, she wanted a way to document the community and experiences during the current pandemic.

She’s looking for people in the Twin-Cities to donate time capsule items to the Normal Public Library.

“Even if it’s something small, someone gave me their vaccination sticker, which I thought was really cool, so that just seems like a really small thing now, but 20 years from now, it’s gonna be really valuable and important to look back on that,” said Nallamothu.

Donations are being accepted until February 23 at the Normal Public Library, the capsule will be sealed publicly on February 26 at the Normal Community Activity Center, and won’t be opened again until 2042.

Nallamothu said they are accepting tangible items, but also pictures, and voice recordings of experiences as well, which can be scheduled with the Normal Public Library.

More information can be found on the Town of Normal’s website, as can links to sending documents for the time capsule as well.