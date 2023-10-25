PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It was a concert with a light show, a fog machine, and plenty of audience interaction.

The Richwood High School’s Spooktacular Orchestra Concert showed the importance of spectacle as it brought together the Peoria community for live readings of Edgar Allen Poe, orchestral renditions of spooky pop songs, and more.

For Orchestra Director Atsuko Haarz, the concert shines a light on the talented Richwoods High School fine arts students.

“My goal has to been to revive music in the Peoria community, and that starts with students and their families,” said Haarz.

She continued, “To not only bring music together but to really showcase all the great aspects of fine arts here at Richwoods. These students have worked so hard, and fine arts truly make a difference in the student lives.”

In addition to the Richwoods Orchestra, Reservoir Gifted Academy Orchestra, Richwoods Royalette Dance Team, and Richwoods Speech Team all contributed to the show.

The next concert will be the upcoming Holiday Showcase on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.