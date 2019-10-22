A guide to trick-or-treating in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois is gearing up for Halloween 2019, with various fun, free, and safe trick-or-treating events scheduled.
Central Illinois Events:
- Eastland Suits Trick Or Treating at Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center Bloomington Normal, Oct 23, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Meet some adorable adoptable dogs at this event.
- Trick-or-Treating at the Manor at Ewing Manor, October 31, 2019 at 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Hay bales and pumpkins will be around the property for photographs of the kids in costume.
- Trick-or-Treating at the Library at the Pontiac Public Library October 31, 2019 at 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.
- Trick Or Treating At The Pickers at The Pickers Daughter October 31, 2019 at 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Adults will enjoy a sample of Door County Coffee and surprise grab bags for parents, and of course Halloween candy treat bags for the scary children.
- Trick or Treat Main Street at Downtown Morton; Come to downtown Morton to shop, eat and Trick or Treat at local businesses on October 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
- Eastside Trick-or-Treat at Eastside Educational Center, Inc; six stops in one location with raffle baskets and tickets available the night of the event on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM.
- Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular at Liberty Village of Peoria will have games, finger foods, fun and candy on Oct 25, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM.
- Trick-or-Treat at Liberty Village of Clinton, Thu, Oct 31, 3 – 5 PM
- Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate at Bloomington Ice Center October 25 7:30 – 9:00 pm
- Trick or Treat & Kids Haunted House at Evergreen Senior Living featuring Halloween festivities & candy delights from Evergreen residents on October 31, 2019 at 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Trick or Treat at Hy-Vee! at Peoria location Hy-Vee in all participating departments, including free cookie decorating, free pumpkin decorating, homemade play dough making and more on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Trick-or-Treat Night from 5:30-7 p.m. at Reflections Memory Care on Oct. 30.
- Trunk or Treat at Greater Peoria Family YMCA will have parking lot trick-or-treating, Games, bounce houses, & activities for the whole family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church Fri, Oct 25, 6 – 7 PM. Vehicle trunks/back of vans/trucks will be decorated and kids will walk from trunk to trunk collecting candy.
- Miller Park Zoo Spooktacular at Miller Park Zoo Sat, Oct 26, 5 – 8 PM
- AlignLife – Chiropractic & Natural Health Center Teal Pumpkin Project is hosting a candy free and allergy free trick or treat giveaway on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM.
- Trunk Or Treat at St. Francis Woods Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Trick or Treat with The Loft at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Normal residents and staff would love to see the kids dressed up on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Trick-or-Treat at the Mansion at the David Davis Mansion on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Downtown Pekin Trick Or Treat! Local downtown businesses will be hanging out free candy from 11am to 1pm on Sat, Oct 26.
- Trick – or – Treat at the Pontiac Public Library Oct 31, at 4 PM
- Haunted in the Heights Come to Tower Park for treats then stay for the movie – the 1984 classic GHOSTBUSTERS on Saturday, October 26, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- TRASH OR TREAT will have treats for the kids while cleaning up the community, Appreciate Peoria will be meeting up Saturday, 26 10:00 am – 12:00 pm