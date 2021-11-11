A Hudson non-profit is helping veterans in need with home repairs and other services

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Local veterans are getting additional resources thanks to the Central Illinois Housing Network.

It’s a registered non-profit out of Hudson, helping veterans maintain safe shelter, by helping with home repair projects and other services.

The organization’s President, Bill Gobtop, said they often help older veterans who might not be able to get repairs done on their own.

“It comes to a point where they either physically can’t do the work, or maybe financially things aren’t looking good for them, so we try to step in,” said Bill Gobtop.

His wife Starr, the secretary-treasurer of the organization, said they’re able to make different accommodations.

“We’re going to make sure that your bathroom works for you, for example. If you need a walk-in shower instead of a bathtub, we can do that for you. If you need a ramp, we can put a ramp on,” said Starr Gobtop.

Bill said many of the veterans they assist don’t like to ask for help, he said they usually get referred by a veteran’s family members or friends.

“We just end up with people from all different sources, and if we can’t help them, we try to act as a clearinghouse to find somebody that we know that can,” said Bill Gobtop.

Starr said they have recently set up a gofundme page to help with repair costs, but they would also appreciate any volunteer help.

“If they have a carpentry skill, an electric skill, painting, drywall work, those kinds of things if they want to let us know about that if we come across a job like that we would certainly be able to use their talents,” said Starr Gobtop.