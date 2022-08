LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The jury has been selected for the man accused of a triple homicide on Christmas in 2019 in Livingston county.

Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of murdering Shirley Brewer, Norman walker and Christian Brewer in Cullom, near Pontiac.

The coroner confirmed Shirley was Brewer’s wife, and Christain was his son.

Opening arguments begin Tuesday morning.