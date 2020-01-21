A Just Brew coffee aims to end modern-day slavery, one cup at a time

NORMAL, Ill. — A coffee shop in normal is bringing justice to modern day slavery.

A Just Brew raises money for the International Justice Mission, an organization that has rescued 49,000 people. IJM helps people in forced labor, sexual violence, sex trafficking, land theft, and other abuses of power.

The shop is staffed by student volunteers and runs 100 percent on donations.

It’s off to a successful start. The shop opened on Monday inside of the Campus Religion Center at Illinois State University and raised $600.

“College students care and college students are compelled and we uniquely have time and resources that other people might not. And so, I wanted to bring a way that we could pursue justice in an everyday way,” said Andrea Greening, the president of A Just Brew.

Greening helped bring the mission to ISU and says it’s an easy way to help out a large mission.

“It’s so tangible. You can just actively choose to get your coffee here instead of another coffee shop, or you can choose to donate a couple times a month,” said Greening.

A Just Brew is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.