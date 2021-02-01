A Lacon church is feeding hundreds of families across Central Illinois

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) – More than 1,000 brown cardboard boxes full of fresh, green produce are on their way to feed hundreds of families across central Illinois. No cost and almost no questions asked.

“We’re just asking where people are from and how many boxes they need because a lot of people are delivering today to their neighbors in need, to elderly people, and just anyone they can think of in need,” said volunteer Lola Carlson.

A need she and her husband, Pastor Ben Carlson are helping to meet by teaming up with a USDA Group, Farmers to Families.

“I called them like September and we missed the cut off for the first round and then they had called me after I just said lord ok I’m done and they called me like a week later and they were like hey we want to bring boxes… we’re thinking 1,092 boxes,” said Pastor Ben Carlson.

The boxes were filled with fresh produce, meat, and dairy products and weighed 30 pounds each. The first shipment arrived Monday at the Christ New Covenant Bible Church, but not before hundreds of cars lined up.

“We were on our way to Coffee Hub and saw cars already here on the street about 8 o’clock this morning,” said Lola Carlson. One of the first in line, Phil Zimmerman.

“Oh it was probably 9:30 or so after I got my haircut this morning and came over here to wait in line to pick up food for elderly citizens from Henry that I’m going to distribute to their houses,” said Zimmerman.

Pastor Carlson said people came from all over, and he hopes they keep coming. The boxes will be ready for pick up every Monday for the rest of the month. The church is located at 210 S Prairie St Lacon, IL 61540.

“I want to match his footprints if I can and just walk in his path and do what he did. He commanded us to do likewise so what better way than to feed the hungry,” said Pastor Carlson.