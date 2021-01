LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — Families in need can receive free boxes of food every Monday in February.

Christ New Covenant Open Bible Church in Lacon is teaming up up with City Serve and Farmers to Families to giveaway more than 1,000 ponds of boxes of food. Farmers to Families is a USDA Covid relief program.

The church said food will included meat, dairy and fresh produce.

The handout location is 210 Prairie St. Lacon, IL 61540.

The church will start giving out boxes at 11 a.m.