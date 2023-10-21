EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — There was a line of people out the door and a line of cars wrapped around the building at lunchtime for the opening day of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

According to a news release from the restaurant, it’s known for its steak burgers made with 100% ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats.

Before the new location, if you wanted Freddy’s you’d have to travel all the way to Springfield.

Morton resident John Walter said Freddy’s is one of his favorite spots to eat and emphasized how he and his family have been looking forward to opening day.

“We don’t have to drive as far and it’s nice to have a local family restaurant like this,” said Walter. “It’s in a great spot, it’s close to your local shopping right around, and it’s just a great location for it. It’s like Culver’s and Steak and Shake had a baby and created Freddy’s, it’s the best of both worlds.”

Freddy’s is located at 134 East Spinder Drive in East Peoria.