MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One local business celebrated customers and community with an event for the whole family.

So Chic Boutique held an family fun event for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

The owner of the boutique, Sara O’shea, said the event is for the love of their customers and community.

“We wanted to find a way to bring them [families] all together to have a day of memories,” said O’shea.

She said people were able to shop at 35 local businesses, including food trucks.

Kids enjoyed carnival games, face painting, and a bouncy house.

“We wanted everyone in the family to know they were going to have fun sometimes kiddos aren’t excited to go to a shopping event with mom an we wanted everyone to know that there was something for them,” said O’shea.

O’shea said they also provided a space for young entrepreneurs to come out to showcase their businesses.

“We think it is so important for them to start young and build their dream and if we can be a small part of supporting them then that is amazing for us,” said O’shea.