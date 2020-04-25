A local developer is sharing the love to those in the community who need it

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Clients and tenants of the Kim Group can now take advantage of a new program aimed at providing them free products and services.

Katie Kim, CEO of the Kim Group, created the initiative called “Share the Love” that was launched Saturday morning.

She said the project’s designed to give some of the products and services their businesses offer to their clients and tenants who are front line workers, small business owners, and single parents free of charge.

“The Kim Group created the Share the Love project in order to help out the small businesses that are our clients and our tenants that are not able to open up during this time frame,” Kim said.

Kim said the some of the products and services being offered include Trefzger’s thumbprint cookies, CxT coffee, haircuts, and more.

She said in addition to assisting the small business owners who weren’t able to return to work, she wanted to help offer relief and relaxation to essential workers and single parents.

“We just really want to showcase the unique businesses that we have within our community and also offer this gift to our front liners, our small business owners because we know you’re struggling as well,” Kim said.

Kim said the project is made possible by investors, contractors, and their own [Kim Group] contributions to a fund, currently totaling $5,000. She said donors include March 2 Ventures, CORE Construction, Montefusco HVAC, JustKidz Dentistry, and others who wish to remain anonymous.

She said people can go to their website and choose whichever ‘guilty pleasure’ they would like. She said they’ll, then, receive an email on how to pick up their product and service.