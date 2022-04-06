PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and a local program is here to help.

The Peoria Grown Rx Program partners with local hospitals and clinics to help patients receive access to affordable foods to support their health.

Their partners include OSF Hospital, Heartland Health Clinic, and Cordoba Health care.

“They are open to people living within those zip codes, but we have also extended to anyone with a link card can shop at the community markets, anyone who is a veteran, senior citizens, and people with disabilities,” said the founder of the organization, Julie Eliathamby.

Doctors will be able to “prescribe” Market 309 vouchers to those who need to improve their health but can not afford it.

Some Market 309 locations are Logan Recreational, Bradley University, and North Valley.

Eliathamby said items in the markets cost $1, and they are looking to partner with more local hospitals and clinics.