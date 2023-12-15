PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria media legend announced his retirement early Friday morning.

Randy Rundle has been the morning host of 106.9 The Mix for the last 36 years.

He started his career in radio during his sophomore year of high school and will have his final show on December 29th. Along with Rundle, and his co-host Shelli Dankoff.

Rundle said he’s had a great career in radio and plans to stay in the Peoria community.

” I just want to thank my family for their support and my wife for putting up with me. Secondly to my family and third of course, and certainly not last and not least, all of our great listeners over the years. Our listeners are why we get up and do what we do every morning. Our listeners are the ones that make it worthwhile to do our jobs every day,” said Rundle.

Rundle will be outside Hy-Vee at Grand Prairie on Saturday ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.