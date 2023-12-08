WILLIAMSFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)- Williamsfield schools has replaced their entire school bus fleet, minus one, with electric buses. The school is transforming from energy consumer, to energy assets.

The Williamsfield school district has gotten three electric buses to replace their entire fleet. They have kept one diesel bus for long trips to areas that don’t have a charging station. The idea behind the switch started eight years ago in a STEM team challenge.

“We created a micro grid, and we had the school be a center where if we could sustain power here, we could help the whole community.” Lori Secrist, science teacher and STEM team coach, said. The school took that idea and created a solar field behind the bus barn.

The school can now use the energy from the solar panels to charge the buses, heat, cool, and light the school, and run power to the bus barn. When the buses are not in use, the district plans to offload the energy and use it to power the school.

Superintendent. Tim Farquer, said they are even working with Knox County emergency personnel to provide emergency power from the buses during an emergency. “We’re also working to deploy a full micro-grid here on campus. We have solar on site. We’re working to install stationary storage, and we’re connecting our school buses to V2G, vehicle to grid, bidirectional chargers.” Farquer said.

The school district worked with Mid-Century Fiber, Ameren, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Oberlander Electric to make the “challenge” a reality. They used the buses during the entire month of November for their morning and afternoon routes and found that they saved 93% in diesel fuel.

According to the Environmental Law and Policy Center, students spend less than 10% of their day on diesel buses, but accounts for a third of the pollution students will be exposed to in one day.

Conservatively, Williamsfield school district expects to save $6,000 per bus, per year, in diesel fuel.