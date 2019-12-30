A look at the top 5 stories from 2019

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — We’re looking back at some of the most incredible stories that we’ve covered this year.

From war medals to new construction in the city. We’ve covered stories that have touched the hearts of all of you in unspeakable ways. Here’s a look back at some of the stories you guys loved.

A Central Illinois WW2 veteran received the legion of honor medal in September. Edwin Eugene Neeley receiving the highest distinction France can give. Neeley was recognized for his service in 1943 as a member of the 5th army 2nd replacement depot.

“It’s quite an honor, never thought I would receive such a high reward,” said Neeley.

In Peoria Taft homes began much-needed renovations. The project has been in the works for years and finally got the green light in august.

“It has been going on for the past 10 years so we are just here to pick up the torch and take it to the finish lines,” said CEO of the Peoria Housing Authority, Jackie Newman. “The units are outdated and we’re interested in re-developing so that our families can live in quality affordable housing,”

The Jesus statue at Serenity Memorial Park was vandalized and the city turned to the community for help. They were hoping anyone would give what they could but they received an unexpected donation from a two-year-old.

“That’s what love one another as I have loved you means. come from the heart, it came from dominic’s heart,” said Owner of UFS downtown outlet center, Pierre Serafin.

Two-year-old Dominic Ware-Jackson donated his entire piggy bank to help the cause, all $57.70 of money he had collected.

Over in Canton, people were given a holiday gift they will never forget.

“I was very emotional on my lunch just because it means so much to my family to do this, my family has been through rough times just like every family has been through rough times, we thought it was important for us to do something for the community of canton,” said Walmart store manager Mike Noonan.

The parents of the store manager spent thousands of dollars to pay off 79 layaway accounts.

Finishing our top five list is a facility that is now able to serve veterans living in the McLean County area who had to drive to VA clinics in Peoria Decatur or Danville just to receive treatment.

“We really want to wrap our arms around these veterans, bring them in and get them those services that they deserve, these are America’s heroes so what better way to get them access primary care and mental health services,” said Public Affairs Officer at VA Illiana Melissa Spady.

The facility now serves more than 22-thousand area veterans. Its located on Hamilton rd. in Bloomington.

If you take anything away from this story.. it should be that there’s a true sense of community that central Illinois has. We had fun covering those stories and many more we look forward to more of your stories in 2020.