PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A parcel of land on SW Adams Street in Peoria has been recognized as Freedom and Remembrance Memorial Park. This honors those buried at what used to be known as Moffatt Cemetery before it was closed in 1905.

Local volunteers have worked for around seven years to create the memorial, which features three Illinois State Historical Society markers, as well as a lighted flagpole and an information storyboard.

Among those involved in the process is Bob Hoffer, a member of the project team. He said that it was nice to see a crowd of people celebrating the memorial.

“It feels good personally, but I think it needs to feel good for the community, and that’s why I like to use the word commemoration, commemoration implies coming together, a community doing it together, and remembering these people from the past,” Hoffer said.

Among those buried in the cemetery include Civil War veterans and Nance Legins-Costley, the first enslaved person that Abraham Lincoln helped free in 1841 when he was an attorney.

Among the leaders present for the event, there was Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali, who commented on how the new park his helping Peoria right a past wrong.

“We support this new memorial, it’s part of our history now, and it gives me a chance to say ‘I’m sorry’ for that history that took place many years ago because it was disgraceful to the people that were buried in Moffatt Cemetery,” Mayor Ali said.

The mission of those involved was to establish “a fitting tribute to these forgotten citizens of Peoria.” Their efforts have received national recognition from several organizations, including the Abraham Lincoln Association and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of New York.