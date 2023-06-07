WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The mental health of children and teenagers will be looked after in a new center in West Peoria, located where Heddington Oaks once was.

Trillium Place, in affiliation with Carle Health, is opening the Young Minds Center, which is planned to open in early 2024. A press conference was held this morning, where developers and area leaders spoke about the importance of such a facility.

“We’ve had support at every level of government, from both sides of the aisle, and we’ve had so much support from individual donors and from foundations and from companies that have stepped up and provided financial support so we really see this as a project that’s being done not just for the community, but by the community,” said Keith Knepp, President of Carle Health Greater Peoria.

Developers say it can also provide an opportunity for the greater Peoria area to make strides in the world of healthcare.

“It’s an opportunity for Peoria to become known for this specialized type of care that we’re offering here,” said Mary Sparks-Thompson, President of Trillium Place.

The mental health facility will only take up half of the building. Knepp said that the other half will be occupied by businesses offering complementary services.