A Morton woman is growing her passion for plants into a business

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Your Plant Mum owner Kristen Syndram says she took a leap of faith, opening her small business amidst a pandemic.

“No I never would’ve thought I would open a plant shop,” said Syndram.

It all started when she sold her own plants out of her garage.

“I’ve always been the crazy plant person. I had over 300 plants in my house at one point and I basically out of necessity. I’m primarily a wedding photographer but once covid hit that dropped completely,” said Syndram.

So, she turned her passion into her very own business and customers say there’s nothing like it in Morton.

“It’s just your Walmart, your Lowes, your Home Depot… that sort of thing so I mean it really transformed this town especially because there is nothing like it in the area. I’ve seen people come from other places just for this plant shop,” said Lauren Schweijert.

Syndram thinks this is why business is booming. She says she receives new shipments every week to keep up with the high demand and especially now with Valentine’s Day coming up.

“All the boyfriends, all the husbands, just send them into the shop and we will have lots of pre-made gifts. They are kind of just like grab and go so you don’t have to know anything about plants, we will make it easy for you,” said Syndram.

One customer says it’s more than just a plant shop but a learning experience.

“I come here and I have questions upon questions. Like I know nothing about plants but they make me feel so comfortable taking them home. They are an addition here, we’ve needed this so I’m glas that she could do this for us,” said Ashley Stephens.