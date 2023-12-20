PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For foster children and children who have incarcerated parents, the holiday season can be a difficult time, as they have limited access to their families.

For Illinois Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D), who also serves as speaker pro tempore for the state’s House of Representatives, those children also deserve to have a happy holiday season.

“A Mother’s Wish”, an event that Gordon-Booth has hosted for the past five years, is meant to give those children the opportunity to enjoy themselves and feel appreciated during this time of year. Gordon-Booth lost her mother 14 years ago to the day of the event, Dec. 20, and it’s meant to honor her memory.

The event featured karaoke, a bubble machine, food, and even Santa Claus made an appearance. Gordon-Booth said the event is important to fostering a sense of community.

“When we talk about children, when it comes to grief and loss of their mother in their lives, it’s incredibly significant. So, anytime you can find a way to tap into a young person and give them a little bit of hope, I think it’s something we should all be trying to do as leaders in this community,” she said.

The event was held at The Warehouse on State in Peoria. Gordon-Booth said the first year they did it was at the Peoria county jail, which wasn’t a great time according to her. She said the children wanted to see their moms who were incarcerated at the jail, and Gordon-Booth said it brought her to tears. Following that, she said they had to find a new location.

The event also has toys for the children, and Gordon-Booth said they try to have a variety of toys for the children, as there are many different ages of children that show up to the event.

Rose Petty is a foster parent and grandmother. She said the event offers a nice escape for her children, and that it’s nice to have something like this.

“To give them stability, to let them know that ‘hey, you’re going through some stuff but you’re still special,” she said.

Supporters of the event include Meridian Health, Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois, HealthChoice Illinois, Dr. Babis Rammos and Laura Cullinan.