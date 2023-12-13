PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Il State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s, D-Peoria announced via news release the return of “A Mother’s Wish”, a holiday event for the children of incarcerated parents and foster care.

On Dec. 20 starting at 4 p.m., attendees will be able to partake in food, karaoke, games, and more. Community sponsors have made sure kids will have toys and gifts to bring home with them.

“Not every child has the opportunity to be with their biological family at this time of year, which can be incredibly difficult,” Gordon-Booth said.

She continued, “That’s why every year we come together as a community to celebrate these kids individually and make them feel special. I’m grateful for the wonderful donations from our sponsors, and am looking forward to another great holiday experience.”

The event will be held at Warehouse on State in Peoria.

Sponsors of the event include Meridian, Dr. Babis Rammos, Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois, HealthChoice Illinois and Laura Schachtrup Cullinan in honor of Linda Schachtrup.