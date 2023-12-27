PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Retro Replay Arcade will be making its grand opening at the Landmark Plaza on Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to midnight.

What was once a childhood dream, has now turned into a reality for owner Derek Watson. After collecting and fixing arcade games from the 90s, he decided it was time to share the joy. He decided he wanted to open Retro Replay Arcade in the Landmark Plaza because he’s using the same room the original arcade was in when he was a kid.

Watson said that Landmark was “the place” when he was growing up, and he just wants to help families today make memories. “Obviously, I’m charging people admission and that sort of thing, but the money matters so very little. It’s just a way to give back to what I remember and what others can build memories from.”

He said that he’s charging people mostly to pay the bills for leasing the room.

Watson said that gamers can purchase food and drinks from Highly Flavored and then enjoy the games. You can also contact him to rent out the room for parties and Highly Flavored will provide the food.

“The main thing about coming down here to Retro Replay is that we don’t do ticket redemption games, we do actual real arcade machine games that everybody used to play back in the 90s.” Watson said.

The arcade is still in its final stages of getting a makeover, but Watson said it’ll be ready for its grand opening on New Year’s Eve.