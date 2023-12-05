WEST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The City of West Peoria recently acquired a property adjacent to its current location.

The new city hall building will be taking the spot of the Busey Bank on Rohmann Avenue.

Mayor James Dillon said the total cost is estimated at around $3,000,000. He said this won’t affect taxpayers because the city has been saving up for this long overdue upgrade.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for years, and now it’s here. So I think that’s what the exciting part is going to be and what it’s going to do for the area, it’s going to dress up that corner, so hopefully everyone will appreciate that,” said Dillon.

The design will be finalized at the next city council meeting on December 12th.