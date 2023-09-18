PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s court session was a time “to plow new ground,” said Judge Sean Donahue as a new era began in Peoria County Circuit Court.

The first day of the No Cash Bail era began with two men appearing in what used to be informally known as “bonding court.” Now it appears the moniker is a “pretrial detention hearing.”

The notion of a person posting bail to get out of jail while awaiting trial is gone. Now, a judge must weigh a slew of factors before deciding whether a person is held in custody pending the case’s completion or not.

Monday’s session started off with several shuffling of papers. Prosecutors and probation officers passed around packets of paper, presumably regarding the people who were currently being held at the jail.

There was some confusion — and apparently some frustration — when police reports that were emailed to the public defender’s office weren’t seen. Petitions outlining the reasoning why prosecutors wanted to hold a person had to be printed out. A laptop was passed to a public defender to read the reports.

“I get there is frustration all the way around and the fact of the matter is that this is day one of this and we are all trying to work through this,” the judge said.

The new process

Passed last year, the SAFE-T Act was seen as an overhaul of the criminal justice system within Illinois. Eliminating cash bail was a key component and one that galvanized people on both sides.

Proponents said it would allow people who are of low incomes and minorities, to avoid jail while awaiting trial. Those against said it could mean violent people are released when they shouldn’t be or that it’ll add to the workload of police officers on the street as snap judgments will need to be made.

If a person is held, then they are in custody until the case is finalized, either by a plea, a jury verdict, or a dismissal. If they are released, then they are allowed to remain free until something happens that might cause them to return to court.

Offenses must either be of a certain type – a nonprobationable offense or something like stalking, violating an order of protection or other forcible felonies — or a defendant must present a “real and present threat to the safety of any person.”

A detention hearing could be delayed for 24 hours to give an attorney time to sift through evidence or it could be held each afternoon at 2 p.m. on the courthouse’s third floor.

Monday’s hearing

The two men who were in court both had unique issues surrounding their cases. One had a warrant issued prior to the start of no-cash bail and thus, would have been held either way. The other had a crime, harassment through an electronic device, that wasn’t deemed a forcible felony.

But the two cases illustrated the differences between the old system and the new one. Under the old system, the person with a prior warrant would have had a bond set and that amount would have been in addition to whatever the warrant amount was for.

The other case, the second man, was more gray. Here, Assistant Public Defender Steve Glancy was able to argue that the crime, harassment through a electronic device, didn’t rise to the level of being a detainable offense. In the past, Glancy would have argued for a lower bond but not whether his client was held without bond pending trial.

He noted that Peoria County’s pretrial services division, which is part of the probation office, deemed the man as a low-risk of danger to the community. And he noted that his client had no prior felonies prior to this.

All of which convinced Donahue to release him but even then, there was confusion as Donahue, a long-time veteran of Peoria County courts, both as a judge and as a defense attorney, sought to put conditions on the man’s release such as electronic monitoring, a curfew and to check in with county probation officials.

But unlike in the past, he had to put those in a written order.

It’ll get better, he said after the hearing, as parties get used to the idea and after the “new ground” has been sufficiently plowed.