PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday morning Peoria Riverfront Museum staff gave the first look at their newest exhibit for the summer.

“This exhibition is called ‘Creatures of Light: Nature’s Bioluminescence’ It comes to us from the American Museum of Natural History in New York and it’s a really wonderful exhibit that explores all examples of bioluminescent plants, animals, and creatures from the land, the air, and the sea, ” said Curator of Science & Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan.

This includes glowworms, fungi, lightning bugs, and deep-sea animals.

“Most of the creatures in this exhibition are not seen. These are animals that by definition spend their life in the dark. So, in a sense this exhibition casts light on a subject that really doesn’t have much light.” said Peoria Riverfront Museum Chief Curator Bill Conger.

This exhibit takes place after last year’s big showcase of “T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator.” in the same hall as the prehistoric exhibit.

“We actually planned for this exhibition when we made the arrangements for T-Rex So, this was planned. We’ve been anticipating this day for an entire year,” said Conger.

The exhibit is interactive and will even coordinate with the planetarium for some shows.

“Children of all ages. From 0 to 100 are going to get something out of this show, We’re really proud to have it here,” Conger said.

The exhibit opens Saturday, May 28.